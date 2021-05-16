Anupam Kher Hails 'selfless COVID Warriors' Of Mumbai, Donates Oxygen Concentrators & More

As our country battles with the second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help India fight the virus. Many of them have been from the film industry, who are helping out in various ways, be it financially or through the arrangement of different resources. Anupam Kher, who is one of them, is doing so by providing medical equipment to hospitals and individuals around the nation.

Anupam Kher donates oxygen concentrators to BMC

Anupam Kher has been sharing details of his initiative 'Project Heal India', which he has set up with a US-based doctor and an Indian entrepreneur. After sending consignments of the medical equipment to Bihar and Jammu, the actor’s latest help was for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai.

He posted pictures of his team members making a ‘small contribution’ of 5 Resmed Bipap machines and 5 oxygen concentrators. The A Wednesday star wrote that he was ‘humbled’ to contribute to the initiative, and termed the officials as ‘selfles COVID warriors’ while also using hashtags like ‘doing our bit’ and ‘stay strong India’.

It was on May 10 that Kher had shared with his fans the news of his Project Heal India. He said that his close friend, Dr Ashutosh Tiwari, had sent the consignments from the USA. He had also shown the numerous medical equipment like ventilators and concentrators at a storage facility and how it was on its way to the different parts of the nation, like Kanpur, and other cities.

Apart from Kher, many other celebrities have also been involved in helping in the battle against COVID-19. Some have been amplifying requests of oxygen, medicines and hospital beds and plasma being posted countrywide. Some have also raised funds and donated to help ‘warriors’ fight the pandemic.

