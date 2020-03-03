Anupam Kher Suggests People Use 'Namaste' Instead Of 'Handshake' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in almost 60 countries in the world, actor Anupam Kher has a suggestion to prevent any kind of infection. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Kher urges his fans to use the Indian way of greeting people — with a 'Namaste'.

Kher insists that using 'Namaste' is better than a 'Handshake' as it is hygienic and friendly. Many users agreed with Kher's idea and thanked him for the insight. One user said, "I am in Nigeria and who ever I am meeting these days have started saying Namaste instead shaking hands. Good way of being safe as well as keeping our culture of Namaste alive" [sic]

In his video Kher says, '...I feel the best way to greet each other is not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting to say namaste. Just put your hands together so you don't get infected and don't have any fear of infection...'

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wrecked havoc globally with the total number of deaths crossing 3,000 and infections surging past 89,000.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital, the Union Health Ministry said as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed more than 3,000 people globally.

(With PTI inputs)

