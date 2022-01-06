Anupam Kher Introduces His Autistic Niece Who 'sings Effortlessly'; Shares Sweet Video

Author-veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is known for his positive posts on social media and interacting with fans, recently introduced his niece. The actor, who is quite active on social media, while giving a glimpse of his daily activities, recently documented his memorable family lunch. The get-together included his mother Dulari along with his sister Priyanka Kher and her children. What caught the attention of the actor was Priyanka's daughter Tanvi, who is a singer.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures and a video while interacting with Tanvi. The actor explained in the caption that Tanvi is autistic and desires to become a music teacher. Anupam in the video asked his niece to teach him a song. She croons a song as the actor repeats after her and slowly, she takes pace and sings a beautiful song that left everyone awestruck.

Anupam Kher dedicates a post to his niece Tanvi

The other pictures show Anupam posing with the family while others are some candid shots of Tanvi. While captioning the post, he showered his blessings on his niece and wrote, "Tanvi is my favourite niece. @priyankakher’s eldest daughter. She is hugely gifted and she is #Autistic. She laughs easily and sings effortlessly. She wants to be a music teacher. And occasionally an actor. May God give all the happiness in the world! #Tanvi #Autism #GodsChild #Lunch #Family."

What is Autism?

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulties with social interaction and communication, and by restricted and repetitive behavior. The signs of the disease are easily noticeable in the first three years of a child's life. These signs often develop gradually, though some autistic children experience regression in their communication and social skills after reaching developmental milestones at a normal pace. Autism is associated with a combination of genetic and environmental factors

Earlier, Anupam Kher's other niece Vrinda Kher had tied the knot with her beau Nipun Gandhi. The intimate affair that was attended by close friends and family witnessed the Khers gather under one roof for the celebrations. The Baby actor had shared some pictures from the celebrations.

"Vrinda's marriage was completed yesterday. It is not known when she grew so big, studied and now you are married. It is generally said that girls become aliens after marriage. But we believe that we have only shifted her house. Delhi to Mumbai. Skilled, her husband's house. Now she has two houses. Two families. Now there are many more people sharing his sorrows and happiness. May both of them be happy. Love and blessings (sic)" he wrote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher