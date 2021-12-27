Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s niece and brother Raju’s daughter Vrinda recently tied the knot with her beau Nipun Gandhi. The intimate affair that was attended by close friends and family witnessed the entire Kher clan gathering under one roof for the celebrations. Anupam took to his social media handle and gave a glimpse of the wedding festivities.

The Baby actor shared a bunch of pictures from the wedding where he can be seen posing with his family including son Sikandar, mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Reena, and the beautiful bride Vrinda. One of the videos showed him teasing the bride where he can be seen making her wear the dupatta on her head.

The actor who is quite close to his family shared pictures from the wedding ceremony where Vrinda can be seen posing with her husband Nipun while the entire Kher family is also seen having a great time during the wedding. While captioning the pictures, Anupam wrote that he could not believe that his little niece is so big that she is finally married and is all set to begin a new chapter of her life. “Vrinda's marriage was completed yesterday. It is not known when she grew so big, studied and now you are married. It is generally said that girls become aliens after marriage. But we believe that we have only shifted her house. Delhi to Mumbai. Skilled, her husband's house. Now she has two houses. Two families. Now there are many more people sharing his sorrows and happiness. May both of them be happy. Love and blessings.”

Earlier, Anupam had shared a series of pictures from Vrinda's Devgon (Kashmiri ceremony). Sharing the pictures, Kher wrote, "Confusion, chaos and the attempt to take a family picture at the #Devgon (Kashmiri ceremony) of our beloved @vrindakher!! But this is the joy of an Indian wedding. Look at the vibrant colours and conversations!! #Wedding #Love #Niece #Vrinda #Nipun"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022. Talking about the film, Kher had said, "I have dedicated my performance in #TheKashmirFiles to the memory of my father #PushkarNath Ji. I have also named my character in the film #Pushkar. It is more than a film for me. It is the #TRUTH of millions of #KashmiriPandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30years. Finally, it will be revealed on 26th Jan 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks."

IMAGE: Instagram/@AnupamKher