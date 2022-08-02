Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Joins Ravi Teja's Pan-India Project 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'; Check First Look

Makers of Ravi Teja's biopic drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' revealed that Anupam Kher will come on board the project in a 'powerful' role.

Superstar Ravi Teja's upcoming pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao became bigger as Anupam Kher recently joined the ensemble cast in a 'powerful' role. Makers announced Kher's association via a social media post, while also teasing the actor's first look from the project. 

The film, which has been directed by Vamsee, comes as the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. He was known for his cunningly slipping away from police custody and his great escape from a Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of 'Tiger'. 

Anupam Kher joins Ravi Teja's pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao

Taking to their Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 2, the film's production banner dropped Anupam's first look, where he could be seen dressed in formal attire with spectacles on. Revealing his first look, makers wrote, "Welcoming the legendary National Award actor @AnupamPKher to #TigerNageswaraRao in a powerful role." Anupam Kher also expressed excitement to be onboard the project and mentioned, "My 528th film is Telugu one with great talent in every department!" 

Tiger Nageswara Rao is being bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film is touted to be Ravi Teja's biggest project to date. Apart from him, the film also stars Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj among others in pivotal roles. 

The film's shoot began earlier this year, with makers sharing a trail of on-set stills from Hyderabad. "The Most Awaited hunt begins! #TigerNageswaraRao shoot begins. And I Promise all my MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl fans on my birthday, this is going to be a MASSive treat for you all. More updates soon. (sic)," the producer mentioned. 

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will also be seen in superstar Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated film Mega154. Directed by Bobby, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, while Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore will also take on important roles. 

