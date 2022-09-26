Navratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Stars Extend Wishes

Navratri, also known as Sharad Navratri, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated with pomp and fervour. The nine-day-long festival is observed every year in the Ashwin month, which falls in September or October. Devotees, across the country, offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and pray for prosperity, peace and joy for their loved ones.

The festival is also celebrated to commemorate Goddess Durga's victory over the evil demon Mahishasur. The nine days of the festival are devoted to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Devotees celebrate the festival by performing pujas and different dance styles, including Dandiya and Garba. On the occasion of Navratri 2022, which began on September 26, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan and more extended warm wishes to their fans.

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher never fails to send heartfelt wishes to his millions of fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a graphic of Goddess Durga and wrote, "Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Navratri ke paawam parv ki hardik shubhkamnaein. Mata Rani sabhi par apni kripa banae rakhein... jai mata di."

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her seeking blessings from Goddess Durga at a temple. In the picture, the actor donned a teal-coloured ethnic outfit and covered herself with a shawl. In the caption, she wrote, "Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnaen."

Abhishek Bachchan extended his wishes to his fans in an uber-cool way. The actor shared a picture of himself donning a jacket with changing colours. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy & colourful Navratri."

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also wish their fans

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to send warm wishes to her fans. She penned, "Here's to Good over Evil! May Maa Durga bless us with unlimited Courage and Power!!! Happy Navratri." Alia Bhatt also wished everyone a happy Navratri and added, "Wishing you health, peace and prosperity."

