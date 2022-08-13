Anupam Kher Lauds PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign; 'Seeing New Revolution In Country'

The nation is all set to commemorate 75 years of its Independence, with many joining in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media and lauded the initiative as he got visited by the Mumbai Police officials as well as employees of the post office department.

Dropping pictures of him with the tricolour in his hand, Kher mentioned that he's seeing a 'new revolution' in the country since the advent of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He also thanked the government officials who came to his residence and honoured him ahead of Independence Day 2022.

Anupam Kher lauds PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files actor shared a video of him receiving the Indian flag from the Mumbai Police, mentioning that it feels great to see the tricolour stationed outside every household. In the caption, he mentioned, "Thank you @MumbaiPolice @JuhuPolice! Jai Hind!."

In another Tweet, he posed alongside the employees of the post office department, while mentioning in the caption, "At home, the employees of the post office department and #PostMasterGeneral @swati_pmg and @JuhuPolice police officers came to give the tricolour. It felt very nice #हरघरतिरंगा With the advent of the campaign, I am seeing a new revolution in the country. Jai Hind!"

Apart from Kher, other celebrities joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign are Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manoj Tiwari, and more.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country, as per the Home Ministry. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

On August 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with children at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi by gifting the Tricolour to each one of them. During their visit to the PM's residence, the children also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ANUPAMKHER)