Actor turned politician Kirron Kher who is currently undergoing her treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, has returned to work. The veteran actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures while inaugurating a few new oxygen plants through a video call. The actor, who is recuperating from the illness, revealed that she was ‘honoured’ to inaugurate 2 oxygen plants virtually. In the picture, the actor was seated in her living room, wearing a printed suit and sitting with her laptop in front of her.

The actor captioned the post and wrote, “Today PM @narendramodi Ji inaugurated oxygen plants all over India from PM Care funds. Chandigarh got 4. I was honoured to inaugurate 2 of them virtually. One @ GMCH 32 & another @ GMCH 48. Also was present @ PGI where HE Gov & Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Ji was inaugurated[sic]." A doting husband, Anupam Kher who has always been the support of his wife, reacted to the post and wrote, “Well done[sic].” Apart from her husband, her well-wishers and followers were also happy to see the actor back into action.

Kirron Kher's followers and fans react to her returning to work post illness

One of the users wrote, “How beautiful mam Ji God bless you and your family[sic].” Another user wrote, “Happy to see you back in action. God bless you with long healthy life..[sic].” A third follower of the Main Hoon Na actor chimed in and wrote, “Glad to see your feeling better[sic],” while another wrote, “I appreciate your sincerity towards work ma’am[sic].” The other pictures were from the inauguration by PM Modi where she gave a view of the podium, the stage where the Prime Minister was addressing the people. In April this year, Anupam had given an update about the actor’s health while revealing the disease in a statement.

He had tweeted, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on[sic].” Apart from Anupam, his stepson Sikandar is also seen giving updates about his mother’s health He often shares videos of himself, Kirron, and Anupam cracking jokes and teasing each other at their home.

(Image: Instagram/KirronKherMP/AnupamKher)