Anupam Kher Launches Marathi Edition Of His Autobiography, Presents 1st Copy To Assistant

Anupam Kher's autobiography, Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography, was launched back in 2019. On Apr 15, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce that his book is now available in the Marathi language as well. Kher shared pics of his autobiography in Marathi. Announcing the exciting news, the star said, "Happy to share that my autobiography #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly is now available in Marathi language".

Anupam Kher launches his autobiography in Marathi

As seen in Anupam Kher's Instagram post, the actor shared a series of images and videos, promoting his book. The star gifted the first few copies to his team and thanked them for their support. As mentioned in Anupam Kher's Instagram caption, the actor said that he gifted the first Marathi copy of his autobiography to his assistant, Datta Sawant.

Talking about the latter, Anupam Kher said, "Delighted to present the 1st copy to my assistant/man Friday #DattaSawant who has been working with me for the last 36years". Further, the Lamhe star also stated that he presented the second copy of Anupam Kher's autobiography to Jitu Sable, one of his employees. He said, "I gave to #JituSable who has been working in our office for 30years".

Anupam Kher also shared that he has shared half of his life with Datta and Jitu and they have taught him many lessons. Anupam concluded by urging his fans to buy the latest released copy. Check out Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography's Marathi version's pics.

Fans congratulate Anupam Kher on his milestone

Several fans and followers of Anupam Kher commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations! Missing you in New Amsterdam", while another added, "Woww.. amazing sir absolute happy to know.. now definitely gonna get this". A fan comment read as "we are all very proud of you!!". Another user commented, "we need lessons from wise experienced people like you to lead life in the right direction". More than 18k people have liked Anupam Kher's Instagram post. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Anupam Kher's Instagram comment section

