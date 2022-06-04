Anupam Kher Leaves Auto Driver Surprised; Enjoys Fun Chat With Kids During Ride; WATCH

On June 4, Anupam Kher took to his social media space and gave a glimpse of his recent autorickshaw ride in Mumbai. The video features him having a fun conversation with an autorickshaw driver who is surprised to see The Kashmir Files actor in his vehicle. Later, the veteran enjoys a fun banter with some kids – his morning walk friends – after which he distributes sweets to all.

Anupam Kher takes an auto ride in Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video from his autorickshaw ride in Mumbai. The DDLJ star captioned the post, "Auto Rickshaw ride, my morning walk friends, driver Dubey ji and the streets of Mumbai! Pitaji kahte they, ‘duniya me sabse aasan kaam hai kisi ko khush karna (my father used to say there is nothing easier than making someone happy).’ Watch this and enjoy. Like I did! #Happiness #Joy #MentalPeace."

The video features Anupam Kher sitting in an auto with his face behind the camera. The driver then introduces himself saying that he was about to confirm with him if he was indeed Anupam Kher. Soon after, some kids spotted the actor and greeted him with the term 'uncle'. The kids ask him, "When did you return to the city (from shooting in USA) and how are you feeling?" Later, Kher asks a kid, "what did you pray for at the temple?" to which he replied, "good knowledge". Kher then distributes sweets to all of them, therefore making their day wonderful.

Fans call Kher 'down to earth'

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, fans showered praise on the 67-years-old and the comments section was proof of it. A netizen wrote, "Sir you are an inspiration. Love you Anupam sir (sic)". Another one commented, "I really liked the way those kids smiled at you sir.... Purity redefined (sic)". Calling Kher 'down to earth', one of his fans wrote in the comment section, "acche dost sacche dost..! aap itne down to earth kyo sir ji.! stay blessed always sir" and many dropped hearts to the post.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files which turned out to be a blockbuster. He recently wrapped the shooting for Uunchai, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.