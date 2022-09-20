Anupam Kher Meets Indian Athlete Hima Das In Guwahati; 'It Was Greatly Inspirational'

Anupam Kher is among those celebrity artists who keep their fans entertained with their regular social media posts while giving a peek into their real lives. As the actor recently posted videos revealing that he was traveling to Guwahati, his latest post gave a glimpse of his rendezvous with the talented Indian athlete Hima Das.

Anupam Kher meets Indian athlete Hima Das in Guwahati

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a short clip of himself in which he can be seen walking beside the talented Indian sprinter Hima Das on the race track. While Hima Das was seen sporting the Indian jersey, the actor donned a casual t-shirt and pants. In the caption, he referred to the athlete as ‘track princess’ and stated how it was greatly inspirational to meet her in Guwahati. He went on to reveal that he had a long chat with her on so many topics and added how her love for the nation was priceless. While signing off, Anupam Kher mentioned that Hima Das was his hero. The caption read, “It was greatly inspirational to meet our #TrackPrincess @hima_mon_jai in Guwahati! Had a long chat with her about so many topics! Her love for our #Bharat is priceless! She is my #Hero! Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, as PM Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday recently, Anupam Kher posted a video of himself and his mother wishing him on his birthday. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption - “Mother wanted to congratulate Modi ji on his birthday. So brother @rajukherofficial made the video. Dulari says that Modi ji is blessed by thousands of mothers. And mother likes them more than me. These blessings of him come out from the heart. Mr. @narendramodi! May the blessings of millions of mothers be upon you always!”(translated from Hindi)

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher