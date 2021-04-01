Anupam Kher Meets Nagarjuna And Wife Amala Akkineni In Hyderabad; Shares Pictures

Anupam Kher on April 1, 2021, took to Instagram to post a few pictures of himself with Nagarjuna and Nagarjuna's wife, Amala Akkineni in the couple's house in Hyderabad. In the caption to his post, Anupam Kher thanked the couple for inviting him to their home and also for the "healthy delicious food" they had served them. He further said that he really enjoyed spending time with the "cool couple" and mentioned that he loved them.

Kher revealed that the three of them had relived a lot of moments together. They spoke about, “Film schools, pandemic, outdoor locations, cinema and #RobertDeNiro." The actor also stated that he loved the trailer of Nagarjuna's upcoming film Wild Dog, which is up for a release on April 2. He concluded his caption by adding, "I was happy to give them my book. #YourBestDayIsToday".

Anupam Kher gifts his book to Nagarjuna and his wife

The first picture that Anupam Kher shared showed him at the back with Nagarjuna, while Nagarjuna's wife, Amala Akkineni is seated with her dog on the couch. Nagarjuna and Anupam Kher can be seen standing with their hands around each other while all of them sport huge smiles on their faces. The next picture showed Amala Akkineni standing between the two men as she receives the book from Anupam Kher.

Speaking about his book to The Telegraph, Anupam Kher said that he had written the book in the midst of a pandemic and that the book came out from a place of fear. He figured the best way to fight it was to find a bright lining in a dark cloud. He is an absolute optimist and wanted to see and feel that whatever was going on would eventually lead to something good.

He went on to say that during the lockdown, he heard birds for the first time in 39 years and saw clear skies for the first time in a long time in Mumbai. He clarified that writing helped him feel better about his situation. The journey began with apprehension and ended with hope. This journey from fear to hope is what he tried to capture in his book.

Promo Image Source: Anupam Kher Instagram