Anupam Kher Meets School Friend After 50 Years On Way To Shimla; Calls It 'pure Joy'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on late Wednesday night, took to his verified social media handle and shared a multiple-video-picture post to give a peek into his reunion with a school friend after 50 years. Interestingly, the first slide featured a video, in which he stepped out of his car and greeted his friend. He later introduced him as Anil Dutta, a friend whom he last met when they were in 11th grade, to his mother. In the video, the actor also added that his friend was a topper and always secured the first rank while he used to come last.

In the second and third slides, the Chaalbaaz actor can be seen posing with them. Giving a brief of his post, Anupam wrote a caption, which read, "On my way to Shimla I was delighted to meet in Solan my school friend #AnilDutta after 50 long years. The last we had seen each other was when we were in 11th grade in 1971". He further added, "We connected in the pandemic. It was wonderful to meet his wife Hena and our other school friend #JaiGopal and their families. School friends are the bestest". The veteran actor also hashtagged "School", "Old Friends" and "Pure Joy".

Anupam Kher reunites with his school friend:

Within a couple of hours, the Saaransh actor's post bagged 40k double-taps and is still counting. His fans and followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. "I really have no words for your generosity and humble nature", exclaimed an Instagram user while another added, "Meeting your school friends again is just a different feeling".

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Interestingly, the Judwaa 2 actor took a flight to Chandigarh with his mother to visit their home in Shimla. A couple of his recent posts give a glimpse of his journey from the airport in Chandigarh to heading to Shimla via road. In the previous post, which was a video, Kher shot the roadside scenery. While sharing the video, he played A.R. Rahman, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, and K.S Chithra's popular song Yeh Haseen Vadiyan Yeh Khula Aasman.

