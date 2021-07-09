Anupam Kher Mourns Demise Of Line Producer Of 'The Kashmir Files'; Shares Their Last Convo

As Anupam Kher and his fans look forward to the release of his upcoming movie, The Kashmir Files, the actor recently dropped in shocking news of the demise of the line producer of the film. Anupam Kher shared a post about The Kashmir Files line producer, Sarahna and recalled the time when he last spoke to her. He even added a memorable video of her where the entire cast and crew got together and celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film.

Anupam Kher on the demise of The Kashmir Files line producer

Taking to Instagram, actor Anupam Kher shared a series of photos and videos and informed everyone of the sudden demise of the line producer of his movie. In the first one, he added her picture in which she was seen posing with a dog while in another one, he added a video clip where The Kashmir Files cast and crew celebrated her birthday on the set. In the last one, he added a screenshot of the message he received that stated how Sarahna had passed away on June 30 as she hanged herself to death.

Recalling the time when they worked together on the movie sets, he stated that she was the line producer when he was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. He further stated, “The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown”. While sharing a few words of praise for her, he added, “She was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job”, and recalled how she messaged him on his mother’s birthday to wish her. “I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother”, he added.

Praying for her soul, Anupam Kher also stated, “This depression really is effecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!!” and gave stress on how “mental health matters”. Some of the artists who knew Sarahna commented on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and stated how they were left speechless on hearing the news of her demise.

