Anupam Kher On Satish Kaushik's Death: Difficult For Me To Deal With This Loss

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died earlier today (March 9). Ahead of his last rites, his best friend Anupam Kher arrived at his house. He also talked about the actor's sudden demise. In a conversation with the media, Kher recalled the times he spent with Satish Kaushik in the last 45 years.

He even clarified that the late actor didn't have any serious illness. Kher said, "Satish Kaushik was an unbelievable, brilliant actor. Both of us come from lower-class families and reached this stage through sheer hard work. He was fantastic and had touched many people's lives. It's difficult for me to deal with this loss."

Satish Kaushik's last message to Anupam Kher

Two days before his demise, Satish Kaushik wished Anupam Kher on his birthday. He penned a sweet note for him and wrote, "KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life . With ur ace technique of front stroke, backstroke, diving, floating has swam thru life with dignity, power, elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday."

Anupam was in awe of his reply. He retweeted his friend's tweet and said, "Thank you my dearest @satishkaushik2 for your warm and loving wishes on my birthday! You are really very generous with your praise as a true friend should be. But you also keep me grounded. Love."

Thank you my dearest @satishkaushik2 for your warm and loving wishes on my birthday! You are really very generous with your praise as a true friend should be. But you also keep me grounded. Love. 😍🙏 https://t.co/W0MOdN5gQQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack. He was at his friend's house in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. Kher confirmed the news and said that he was on his way to the hospital when he suffered a heart attack at 1 am.

His post-mortem is being conducted and the autopsy report is awaited.