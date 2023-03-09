Satish Kaushik's Last Message To Friend Anupam Kher: You Swam Through Life With Dignity

Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on March 9 (Thursday). His best friend Anupam Kher broke the news of his death. Two days before his demise, Satish wished Kher on his birthday.

He penned a sweet yet witty note on the special occasion. He took to Twitter and wrote, "KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life . With ur ace technique of front stroke, backstroke, diving, floating has swam thru life with dignity, power, elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday."

KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life .

With ur ace technique of front stroke,backstroke,diving ,floating has swam thru life with dignity,power ,elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday 🤗😍 https://t.co/cQVB4mqlwJ — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 7, 2023

Kher had a loving response to his true friend's warm wish. He retweeted the tweet and wrote, "Thank you my dearest

@satishkaushik2 for your warm and loving wishes on my birthday! You are really very generous with your praise as a true friend should be. But you also keep me grounded. Love.

Thank you my dearest @satishkaushik2 for your warm and loving wishes on my birthday! You are really very generous with your praise as a true friend should be. But you also keep me grounded. Love. 😍🙏 https://t.co/W0MOdN5gQQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Anupam Kher broke the news of Satish Kaushik's death

After Satish Kaushik's sudden demise, Anupam Kher took to social media and shared the sad news. He shared a monochrome photo and said that Kaushik's death has put a full stop to 45 years of their friendship. He even shared that his life wouldn't be the same without him.

He wrote, "I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! "But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! #Satish Kaushik #Friend."

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

About Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning (March 9). The actor was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. In an interview with PTI, Anupam Kher confirmed the news and said that he felt uneasy and told the driver to take him to the hospital. He added that Satish was on his way to the hospital when he suffered a heart around 1 am.

The actor's body is at Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.