Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID; Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher Wish Speedy Recovery

As Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday night informed that he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, several people, including Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sports personalities, and netizens took to Twitter praying for the veteran actor's safety and fast recovery. People also started raising awareness over safety measures and precautions to undertake to keep oneself safe from contracting COVID-19.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet -

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Bollywood celebrities pray for Big B's speedy recovery

Taking to Twitter, several Bollywood celebrities retweeted Big B's tweet and prayed for his safety. They also wished him a speedy recovery.

Praying for your good health and a speedy recovery sir. @SrBachchan https://t.co/XKMFvg6dvO — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir . Be god with you and stay blessed. @SrBachchan https://t.co/gJwxG9Wix0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 11, 2020

Bipasha Basu, replying to Amitabh Bachchan's tweet said that she is praying for his speedy recovery.

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir 🙏Durga Durga🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amitji, all the positivity. https://t.co/XnuXgAdJzK — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 11, 2020

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and positively said that Big B has always faced every difficulty in his life with high morale and has overcome every situation. He added that along with him, the entire country is positive that he will recover soon. Take a look at his tweet.

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

Bachchan also revealed that his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Here’s the post

Big B’s announcement came minutes after it was reported that he had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and that the details were awaited.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.