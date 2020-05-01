Anupam Kher Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor; Watch

With Bollywood losing two gems in the past two days, actor Anupam Kher, through his series 'When Bittu Meets Anupam', paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. A series where a 'videsi' Anupam and his 'desi' alter-ego Bittu often have a tête-à-tête about things, and life in general.

In an emotional conversation, Bittu tells Anupam, "I am sorry, your two friends and co-actors, and our favourites left us." To which Anupam says, "I haven't worked with Irrfan so much but whenever I met him, it felt great. A happy go-lucky person but with Chintu Ji I have worked a lot. Even when he was in the US, I spent a lot of time with him."

Bittu then asks, "what are you exactly feeling right now?" and Anupam replies, "I feel... How fragile life is. How death completely makes you realise so many things. It's a bag of mixed feelings..."

Anupam later confesses, "I am scared. When somebody goes, it brings focus on yourself. I see a younger Irrfan and a few years elder Rishi Kapoor in front of me, and that leaves me scared. How many years do I have left with?"

And then the two characters discuss their father's death and how the loss taught them so many things which brings them to an important conclusion, "Why don't we just celebrate their life?"

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, after fighting cancer for two years in Mumbai. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, after fighting a battle against leukemia for two years, in Mumbai.

Family Statement

Family's official statement announcing Rishi Kapoor's demise

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

