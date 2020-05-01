'Will Always Remember How You Made Me Feel': Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Death

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday has been a huge blow to the film industry as his friends and innumerable fans continue to post condolences for him through social media. The legendary screen icon breathed his last on April 30 after battling leukemia for about two years. The actor was laid to rest at the Chandanwadi Crematorium on Thursday evening in the presence of his immediate family and close friends.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had been one of the few who paid his respects and bid farewell to his beloved 'Chintu Uncle' at the crematorium. Reeling from the loss, the actor took to his social media, on Friday, and posted his grief on the passing of Rishi Kapoor. He shared a picture with the late actor and spoke about his loss through the caption.

Abhishek wrote, "The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him!

I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always... 💔"

Abhishek Bachchan had been among the first ones to arrive at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai after the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise broke out. He was also seen among the few permitted to attend the cremation as he stood by actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

