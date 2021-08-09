Anupam Kher Pens A Note On Demise Of His Domestic Help; Says 'Home Will Not Be Same'

Anupam Kher, one of the phenomenal artists in the Indian film industry, recently posted a picture of himself with his domestic help and informed his fans that the latter passed away. While writing a heartwarming note for him on social media, he revealed how he occasionally scolded the actor though he was much younger than him and stated how he will miss him a lot.

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he was seen standing next to his domestic help, Madan Ram. The actor further penned down a heartfelt note for him and stated how he was a person who came into their lives silently and unknowingly made a very special place in it.

In the caption, he stated, “Some people come in your life silently and unknowingly make a very special place in it. #MadanRam was one such person. He passed away one hour back. He was never just a domestic help. Even though much younger to all of us he was our guardian, our strength, unintentionally funny, the most honest and straightforward guy. He occasionally scolded me too.” While sharing his experience with Madan during the pandemic, he revealed, “His presence during the covid times made us feel secure. Even before you could ask him to do something, he would say ठीक है।(ok). I am sad will be an understatement. I will miss him opening the door with a shy and awkward smile when I go back. And million of other things. We will miss you dearest Madan! Home will not be same without you. Thank you for everything. Om Shanti mere dost!! Anupam, Kirron and Sikandar.”.

Several fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and consoled the actor for the loss. Many of them also prayed for his soul to rest in peace while others dropped in hearts for him. One of the fans also stated how shocking it was for them while another recalled how they saw him in the actor’s video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.



Anupam Kher’s son, Sikandar Kher also took to his Instagram handle and wrote a heartwarming note stating how Madan was a brother to him. He also stated how it was his good luck that he came into his life as there is not a single person that he came across in life who was as clean and pure a soul like him. He also added how he was touched by God or the universe and was taken away, way too early which made him believe that life was not fair at all. He concluded by stating, “I grieve for his family and everyone that his energy touched… I am sad..”.

