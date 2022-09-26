From films like Saraansh to The Accidental Prime Minister, veteran actor-author Anupam Kher has tread a long path in Indin cinema with his illustrious filmography. After completing almost 350 films, Kher who has collaborated with Soth stalwart Nassar for his next Telegu film Tiger Nageshwar Rao recently wrapped up his shooting schedule.

After getting immense love and appreciation from fans for his last Telugu mystery action-adventure, Karthikeya 2, Anupam had bagged his next alongside noted South star Nassar. As the actor wrapped up his schedule, he penned a gratitude note for Nassar on social media while expressing his happiness of sharing screen space with him.

Anupam Kher pens note after working with Nassar

The 67-year-old star shared pictures from the shooting sets where he can be seen posing with the entire crew including Murali Sharma, Sidharth Bhardwaj, and director Vamsee among others from the shooting sets. Another picture showed the actor posing with legendary actor Nassar as they share a great camaraderie.

While penning a note, Anupam thanked the entire team for their love and even expressed his gratitude for working with iconic star Nassar. "And it is a #wrap for me for my Telugu film #TigerNageshwarRao directed by @DirVamsee and produced by @AAArtsOfficial! Such a pleasure to work with legendary #Nassar Saab and a team of talented actors and technicians! Will miss you all. Till we meet again!," Anupam tweeted alongside the pictures.

Meanwhile, apart from the Telegu drama, Kher who has been on a roll lately is also working on his upcoming Malayalam drama titled Voice of Sathyanathan. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Mumbai. The film helmed by Raffi marks the veteran actor’s first Malayalam project in close to nine years. Apart from Anupam Kher, Voice of Sathyanathan also has Joju George and Veena Nandakumar in significant roles respectively.

IMAGE: Twitter/AnupamPKher