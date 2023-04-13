Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note For Best Friend Satish Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Satish Kaushik's first birth anniversary post his demise, the late actor's best friend Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram. The video was a montage of their memorable time together. Alongside the post, the Kashmir Files actor penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Uunchai actor wrote, "My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Happy Birthday! Today you would have turned 67 on the day of crutches. But for 48 years of your life I was lucky to celebrate your birthday." He added, "So I've decided we'll try to celebrate your birthday in a wonderful way this evening! The seat with Shashi and Vanshika will be empty." The caption further read, "Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter! #HappyBirthdaySatish #BestFriend."

From eating meals and travelling to different places together to spending time with each other's families, the video showcased Satish and Anupam's precious time together. The video which also featured Anil Kapoor gave glimpses of the trio's 48-year-old friendship. Take a look at the video:

About Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher's friendship

Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher had been friends for more than four decades. They first met at the National School of Drama and had been friends ever since. Meanwhile, talking about the Tere Naam actor's demise, he died after suffering a heart attack on March 9. Kher broke the news of Satish's untimely demise by penning an emotional note. He shared how Satish's demise had put a full stop to their four decades of friendship. "I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! "But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! #Satish Kaushik #Friend," he wrote.