Anupam Kher Reacts To The Kashmir Files' Oscar Snub, Says 'must Be Some Problem...'

'The Kashmir Files' star Anupam Kher has opened up about why he thinks his film did not get nominated for the 2023 Oscars. In an interview with Brut India, the 67-year-old said there must be "obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files", which possibly prevented the Vivek Agnihotri directorial from receiving a nod at the Oscars.

Previously, a number of Indian films were included on the list of 301 films eligible for nominations at the Oscar 2023, including Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Rishab Shetty's Kannada film 'Kantara', as well as Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files'.

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were recently announced, with SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR earning a nomination for its song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song category. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, has received praise from audiences and even Anupam Kher.

In the same interview, the actor heaped praises on 'RRR' and its song 'Naatu Naatu' saying that the film's recent wins, such as the Critics Choice award and the best song at Golden Globes, are a great achievement for the Indian cinema and there is no reason not to celebrate.

He also acknowledged that this is the first time a Hindi or Telugu film has entered mainstream cinema and been acknowledged by Western audiences, who have previously only acknowledged films about poverty in India or made by foreign filmmakers such as Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle.

More about 'The Kashmir Files' and its controversy:

Despite facing negative reviews and significant controversy, 'The Kashmir Files' was able to achieve success at the box office last year. The film chronicled the events of the 1990s, specifically the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. Despite facing backlash and criticism, the film still managed to resonate with audiences and became a commercial success.

