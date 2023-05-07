Anupam Kher Opens Up About His Uncle Being In The IB, Recalls Visiting His Office

Anupam Kher recently shared an anecdote about his uncle, a former IB official, during the promotions of his upcoming film IB71. The veteran actor opened up about finally understanding the gravity of his uncle's work in the later years of his life. IB71 stars Vidyut Jammwal, who has also produced the film.

Anupam Kher shares an anecdote



Discussing early memories of his uncle with Republic Bharat, the actor revealed how his father's younger brother was actually the Assistant Director IB. Kher recalls visiting his uncle twice or thrice at the latter's office as it was on the way to his college. Kher candidly revealed how he would simply drop by for the food available at the office. The actor also recalled how the offices were not all that grand but even at a young age he was aware that important work was under way. Kher recalls how somebody would often walk in to whisper in his uncle's ears as the latter kept a poker straight face. He said that though at the time he did not understand the gravity of the work his uncle did, things became much clearer in the years after.

More on IB71



IB71 revolves around the role of the intelligence agencies in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. This film is an attempt to bring a story to the public that most are not aware of. The film focuses on the role of both the Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies in their efforts to win the war. The film will follow the role of the Indian intelligence agencies in how they implemented their secret mission to win the war against Pakistan. The film is produced by T-series and stars Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. Incidentally, the Sankalp Reddy-directorial has also been produced by the actor.

On the work front for Anupam Kher



Anupam Kher is currently busy with the promotions of IB71 which is set for a May 12 release. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The veteran actor is also gearing up for a role in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.



