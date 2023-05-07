Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Tweet About 'buying Fake Twitter Followers'

Kangana Ranaut responded to a question from a fan suggesting her to "buy fake followers". A fan tweeted to the actress, asking her, "Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress. You should also buy fake followers like other actresses. You deserve better than this."

The Manikarnika actress was quick to reply to the fan query. She said she doesn't want too many people to see her personal communication with fans and only those who are deserving. She added that "even if they become less it's better". "No no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it’s better," Kangana wrote in her response. The actress added, "Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for. There are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility."

No no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving

Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for … there are consequences to such an act of… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 7, 2023



Kangana Ranaut upcoming movies

The 36-year-old actress was last seen in Dhaakad. Next, she will be seen Tejas and Chandramukhi 2. Also, she has Emergency in the pipeline, which marks her directorial debut. The film is based on the Emergency period. She will essay the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it. Her first look as the former PM had gone viral, with many pointing out how similar she looked to Gandhi.

Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Taapsee is also venturing into production with Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The movie will stream on OTT platform in the coming video.

Kangana will also feature in Sita: The Incarnation. She will essay the role of Goddess Sita in it. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. The script has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Kangana's Thalaivii, which is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.