Anupam Kher Recalls When Las Vegas Set Sept 10 As Anupam Kher Day: 'Anything Is Possible'

As Anupam Kher gained recognition for his performance globally, he recently made a thrilling revelation about how Las Vagas declared a day in his name. The actor shared a video clip for all his fans on social media and recalled the day when this happened and felt humbled on receiving the honour.

Many of the fans were delighted to hear the news and congratulated the actor on receiving recognition for his work and congratulated him.

Las Vegas declared September 10 as Anupam Kher Day

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he first revealed how Nevada Senator declared September 10 as Anupam Kher day in 2016. He then revealed how the actor reminisces his memorable journey from Shimla to Chandigarh to Delhi to Lucknow to Bombay on every 10th of September. He even added how God and people have been kind to him and mentioned that to have a day named as Anupam Kher Day was his ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ moment. In the end, he urged everyone to remember this day and hailed ‘Jai Ho.’

In the caption, he wrote, “Las Vegas declares September 10th as #AnupamKherDay!” Yes! This is true. It happened Six years back. I feel humbled and honoured. Thank you wonderful people of #Nevada and senator #rRubenkKihuen for this memorable recognition of my work and life.” (sic)

Numerous fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and showered tons of love and greetings to the actor. Many fans also dropped in several hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and congratulated the actor on this recognition. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

Anupam Kher recently wished his brother, Raju Kher on his birthday and shared some of the beautiful memories of them together. He even penned a sweet note for his brother stating how he was ‘Selfless, kind, giving, supportive, compassionate, funny and always dependable’ and added how he was lucky to have him as his rock of Gibraltar. Adding to it, he stated, “Thank you mere Bhai!! May God give you all the happiness and good health in the world. Love and prayers always! Take a look:

