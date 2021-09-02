Anupam Kher Reunites With 'Silver Linings Playbook' Director David O Russell; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has not only impressed the Indian audience with his exceptional performances but also taken the global moviegoers by a storm. The actor has made appearances in various oscar-nominated international projects including Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick among others. Kher recently reunited with David O Russell, who helmed the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence starter Silver Linings Playbook. Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday, September 2, he expressed his delight after catching up with Russell, calling the latter one of his "most favourite directors & persons".

Anupam Kher reunites with director David O Russell

Anupam appeared in a brief role in the 2012 American romantic comedy-drama. He essayed the role of Dr Cliff Patel, who is Bradley Cooper's (Patrizio 'Pat' Solitano Jr) doctor and friend. Kher uploaded a video with David, where the duo can be seen showering praises on each other. Russell referred to Kher as A brilliant actor, a brilliant human being" and an "aspiring teacher and writer". He also expressed delight in having known and worked with the actor, mentioning that he gets great energy after talking to Kher.

Kher thanked David and added that the latter is inspirational. "I love you as a person and a director", he stated and further wished him good luck for his upcoming movie. "Om Ganeshaye Namah", Kher concluded. Have a look at their interesting conversation.

Thank you dearest #DavidORussell for your kind words. It is always wonderful & inspiring to meet you. You are one of my most favourite directors & persons. Love your interest in telling an Indian story. Hopefully it happens soon! Om Ganeshaye Namah! 🙏😍 #SilverLiningsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/7uqO9EszIy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 2, 2021

More about Anupam Kher's Hollywood projects

The two time National Film Awards recipient has appeared in more than five hundred movies, helming various diverse roles. Among his international stints, Kher has starred in the 2002 Golden Globe-nominated Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee's 2007 Golden Lion-winning movie Lust, Caution, 2004's Bride and Prejudice, 2006 movie The Mistress of Spices and David O. Russell's Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook in 2012.

The trailblazing actor has also received a BAFTA nomination for his supporting role in the 2018 British television sitcom The Boy With The Topknot.

His collaboration with Russell in Silver Linings Playbook was a huge success. The movie, which was based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name, received many accolades. It received 8 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It also achieved four Golden Globe Award nominations, with Lawrence winning Best Actress. The movie collected $236 million worldwide, earning more than 11 times its budget, marking a huge milestone in Kher's career.

(IMAGE- PTI/ AP )