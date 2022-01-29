Anupam Kher Reviews Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa'; Latter Says 'hope To Work With You Too'

Actor Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa: The Rise has smashed all box office records after became it became a super hit. Ever since the film was released, the actor and the entire team have been receiving a humbling response from the fans and stars alike as they hail the epic storyline. Joining the bandwagon was actor-author Anupam Kher who praised the film and also received love from the South star.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The Sukumar directorial film had released in theatres on December 17.

Anupam Kher congratulates Allu Arjun and team of Pushpa for success

Anupam Kher reviewed the film recently and congratulated the entire team for delivering such a spectacular concept. While calling Allu Arjun a 'Rockstar', Anupam wrote, “Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in the real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun…you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho.”

Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!👏😍👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/DJjYKWSzzU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 28, 2022

Anupam ji … it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you . Humbled . So glad you felt all that . Hope to work with you too . Thank you for all the love 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 29, 2022

Allu Arjun who was overwhelmed to receive love from the veteran actor replied to his post on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Anupam Ji … it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you. Humbled. So glad you felt all that. Hope to work with you too. Thank you for all the love.” Apart from the film, the songs have also become a hit including O Antava and Srivalli trending as the chartbusters and frenzied fans listening to it on loop. The film starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also made a guest appearance in the film where she grooved on the item song O Antava and left her fans hooked on to it.

IMAGE: Facebook/AlluArjun/PTI