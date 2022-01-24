David Warner's Daughters Groove To Pushpa's 'Saami Saami', Actor Allu Arjun Replies

Actor Allu Arjun starrer in the action film Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as one of the biggest films of the year while receiving love from all across the globe. The film that has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office is a hit among the fans for its high octane action to addictive songs. The craze of the film has transcended borders after Australian cricketer David Warner took part in the trending dance challenge.

After David Warner tried his hands on the viral Pushpa challenge, his daughters also joined the trend. His daughters Ivy Mae Warner, Isla Rose Warner, and Indi Rae Warner can be seen grooving on Pushpa’s hit song Saami Saami. The actor, Allu Arjun himself has replied to the video uploaded of the children dancing. He responded by saying 'so cute' as the two little girls did a wonderful dance.

David Warner's daughters perform on Pushpa's song

The video begins with his three daughters grooving on the peppy track in the backyard of their house. Clad in their swimsuit, the three can be seen beautifully dancing on the song while flaunting their moves. David captioned the video and wrote, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1".

Earlier, David Warner recreated one of the iconic moves from Allu Arjun's character which was accompanied by the dialogue, ''Thaggedhe Le''. Taking to his Instagram on January 21, the 35-year-old cricketer shared a video of him copying the popular dance step from the song Srivalli.

Warner managed to perfectly recreate the shoulder dance, however, he stumbles during performing the step resulting in his footwear coming off. He quickly recovers and completes the challenge. Actor Allu Arjun was quick to reply to the cricketer as he appeared amused by his quirks. He commended a series of laughing emojis along with thumbs up and fire emojis. Fans shared his enthusiasm as one netizen wrote, ''Hahahaa giving @khaleelahmed13 good competition bro see you struggling with your flip flops".

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on 17 December. The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a coolie worker in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh. One of the south's famous actors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also featured in a unique song and the film has received a good response from all corners of the country.

Image: Instagram/AlluArjunOnline/davidwarner31