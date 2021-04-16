Anupam Kher Shares A Message On Hope As Wife Kirron Kher Battles With Cancer

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a message on hope amid his wife Kirron Kher's battle with cancer. The actor shared a photo in which he can be seen a red shirt. In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite of all darkness!".

Anupam Kher posts a message of hope, urges to see 'light despite of all the darkness'

Anupam Kher recently revealed that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. Netizens showered immense love on Anupam Kher's post. Several users commented that they are praying for the speedy recovery of Kirron Kher while several others wished him more power. Check out some of the reactions to his post below.

Anupam Kher's social media presence

Anupam Kher is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. On April 1, 2021, Anupam Kher shared a statement regarding Kirron Kher's blood cancer treatment. In the statement, he wrote, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on.

She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar". Take a look at his tweet below.

Anupam Kher uses social media to also spread awareness regarding important topics. Recently, he shared a post in which he wrote a conversation between Yama (God of Death) and his disciple Chitragupta. In the conversation, Anupam depicted that Yama asked Chitragupta about his visit to Earth and even asked him about what happened there. Chitragupta then replied that when he went to Earth, he saw people wearing masks and as he could not recognize any of them and so he only brought those who weren’t wearing any mask. Check out his post below.

Promo Image Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.