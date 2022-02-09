Anupam Kher Shares BTS Pic By Boman Irani From 'Uunchai' Sets; Asks Fans If They Like It

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is one of the most active stars in the film industry. The actor, who was last seen in the American TV show New Amsterdam, has many projects in the pipeline. While the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Kashmir Files, he also has Sooraj Barjaya's Uunchai in his kitty. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of this multi-starrer film and asked fans if they liked it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently gave a sneak peek into his character from his upcoming movie Uunchai. In the photo, the actor could be seen wearing a grey coloured turtleneck sweater. He gave an intense look and had a wig and a moustache. Sharing the photo, the actor mentioned it was clicked by his co-star Boman Irani. In the caption, he wrote, "I like this pic! Hope you like it too! Pic clicked by one and only @boman_irani on the sets of Sooraj Barjataya's Uunchai!"

The actor's fans were thrilled to see him in such an avatar. They showered him with love and compliments for his cool look. While a fan wrote, "Yehh what a look sir," another one penned, "Handsome look." Actor Jugal Hansraj also complimented him and wrote, "Looking great AK!" in the comment section.

Anupam Kher quips how shooting Uunchai changed his life

Last year, in the month of October, Anupam Kher was shooting for the first schedule of Uunchai in Nepal. As the film's team wrapped the first schedule of shooting, the actor took to his Instagram and penned how it was a life-changing experience for him. He posted a video of him walking on a high plain and looking at the serene backdrop. In the caption, he wrote, "Finally the first shooting schedule of Sooraj Barjatya’s magnum opus Uunchai in Nepal is wrapped. It has been a 27 days of life-changing experience. It forced me to challenge my potential and reinvent myself! Both as an actor and as a person! Jai Ho!!" Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. While the film's script is still under wraps, the makers also did not reveal its release date.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher