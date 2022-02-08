'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher-starrer To Release In Theatres On THIS Date; Read Details

With the COVID-19 restrictions being eased down in the country, the Anupam Kher-starrer upcoming intriguing drama The Kashmir Files gets a release date. The actor-author announced that the film is slated to hit the screens on March 11, just before Holi. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial had gotten postponed due to the significant spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country. The film is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits which is sure to make all the viewers emotional as they will watch the journey of their agony and miseries.

Checkout The Kashmir Files release date

Anupam took to Twitter and announced the release date while sharing the poster. “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is released in THEATRES on March 11. Bringing the story of #KashmiriPanditGenocide, Please support and bless us.”The upcoming film is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The film stars an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain.



Earlier, the film dominated the prestigious Times Square tower in New York on the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day. Despite the release date being pushed ahead, the fans and supporters of this film decided that they must advertise it on Times Square – World’s most expensive and prestigious advertising site and they raised their own funds and did it, led by the global Kashmiri pandits diaspora. Both director Vivek and his actor wife Pallavi Joshi were stationed in the USA for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of the film across different cities. From being a part of ‘The Peace March’ (that started from Mahatma Gandhi statue to Martin Luther’s memorial) to delivering impactful speeches at various prestigious institutes across the USA, Vivek and Pallavi are elated about the humongous and heartfelt response coming their way during the movie screenings.

