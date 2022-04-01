Actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest drama film The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Based on the real events of the horrifying Kashmiri pandits' exodus that took place in 1990, the film gives a heart-wrenching narration of the victims and sheds light on the genocide, an incident that was lost in the pages of the history books for over three decades. Despite being embroiled in controversies and triggering a host of political debates across the country, the film minted over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

From netizens to celebrities, the movie was lauded for authentically translating the pain and sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits onto the big screen. Sharing a glimpse into the heartbreaking process of the same, seasoned actor Anupam Kher shared a brief clip from the sets of The Kashmir Files.

Anupam Kher shares BTS clip from 'The Kashmir Files'

The 67-year-old actor shared a BTS clip from the sets of The Kashmir Files where the crew was filming the last scene of the movie. The scene entailed Kher's character Pushkar Nath Pandit's death. In the video, Anupam Kher along with co-star Darshan Kumar who plays Krishna Pandit, and director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen having a hard time controlling their emotions and embracing each other as they cry.

In the caption, Kher stated that it was hard to hold back tears when the reel becomes reality. He also revealed that after filming the death scene, Vivek Agnihotri and Darshan Kumar cried uncontrollably.

On the other hand, Agnihotri shared the same video and revealed that he had never cried in such a way in his life. He wrote, ''When my mother died in 2004, I didn’t cry. When my father died in 2008, I didn’t cry. But when I shot this death scene with @anupampkher I couldn’t stop. No son could. Such is the intensity of pain of our Kashmiri Hindu parents. Pl watch #TheKashmirFiles only for this scene.''

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a rare picture with his father Pushkar Nath Ji and dedicated The Kashmir Files to him. He wrote, ''This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him #KashmiriHindu.''

