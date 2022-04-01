'The Kashmir Files' Hits Another Milestone In Global Box Office, Beats All In Third Week

There's no stopping The Kashmir Files! The film is going strong at the box office even after three weeks, and the records are still tumbling.

The Anupam Kher-starrer had been declared an 'all time blockbuster' within the first few days of its release itself, and its journey is reiterating this tag day by day. The latest milestone that the film achieved was to enter the Rs 300-crore club in terms of global collections.

The Kashmir Files enters Rs 300-crore club in terms of global collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama, went past the Rs 300-crore mark recently. It was aided by Rs 262.96 crore in gross domestic collections and Rs 38.14 crore from overseas territories.

It has thus become the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in the COVID-19 pandemic era, beating the likes of Sooryavanshi, which had reportedly earned around Rs 295 crore at the worldwide box office.

The collections in Indian film industry circles are mentioned as per its net collections, which stood at Rs 238.28 crore.

This was aided by the film being stable over the weekdays, starting from Rs 3.10 crore on Monday to Rs 2 crore on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that it had continued its 'dream run.' He added that despite the competition from the big-budget action film RRR, it had earned a higher amount than the hits of the COVID-19 pandemic like Sooryavanshi, Pushpa: The Rise and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Kashmir Files' next target- Rs 250 crore

The next target for The Kashmir Files would be the Rs 250-crore nett box office in India. The movie was likely to witness a jump in collections over the weekend, as it had done so during the previous three weekends.

Right from a jump of Rs 7 crore to Rs 15 crore from Rs 8.50 crore or hitting its highest single-day figure of Rs 26.20 crore, the weekends have been where the movie created the maximum impact. Even during the last weekend, it had earned in Rs 7-8 crore. So another decent collection was set to be witnessed again.