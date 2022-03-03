Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra have been in the headlines recently as they filmed for their forthcoming film Uunchai. The film is helmed by ace director Sooraj Barjatya. Now, after shooting together for a schedule, Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video while praising Parineeti’s acting craft and her chubby behavior on sets.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika. According to reports, the film's plot is touted to be about friendship. In the video, both Kher and Chopra got emotional after celebrating the Hasee Toh Phasee actor’s last day on the sets as she wraps her schedule.

Anupam Kher shares gratitude video for Parineeti Chopra

Anupam lauded Parineeti’s vibrant nature and wrote, “Uunchai: It is a pic wrap for dearest @parineetichopra! It has been an absolute pleasure working with you #Pari. Last nights’ tears say it all. But that is what #SoorajBarjatya does to you. He makes you fall in love with cinema and with the goodness of the human spirit. Stay happy till we meet again! We will MISS you!! Love and prayers always! @rajshrifilms”

Sooraj Barjatya is among the most notable filmmakers in Bollywood who has presented the industry with some of the iconic movies of all time. Celebrated movies in his catalog include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Anupam Kher shares a sneak peek into his 'Uunchai' character

Earlier, Anupam gave a sneak peek into his character from his forthcoming movie Uunchai. In the photo shared by him, the actor can be seen wearing a grey coloured turtleneck sweater. He gave an intense look and had a wig and a moustache. Sharing the photo, the actor mentioned it was clicked by his co-star Boman Irani. In the caption, he wrote, "I like this pic! Hope you like it too! Pic clicked by one and only @boman_irani on the sets of Sooraj Barjataya's Uunchai! (sic).”

The forthcoming film will mark megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. On the other hand, Anupam, on the other hand, has worked with Sorraj in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has a list of films lined up in his kitty including Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. She recently made her TV debut with a reality show with Mithun Chakraborty.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher