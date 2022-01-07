Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Video On 'gale Ki Kharkharahat'; Fans Ask If He Has COVID

Actor-author Anupam Kher who is known for his engrossing videos on social media recently left his fans worried with his latest video. The actor took to Twitter and shared a hilarious video where he can be seen crooning a song on the discomfort in his throat while thinking if he has contracted COVID-19 disease.

The actor, who is known for his versatility in acting, documented his throat problem 'gale ki kharkharahat' as he croons a song. In between the song, the actor can be seen coughing while guessing whether he has contacted the virus even after ‘two doses of vaccination.’

Anupam Kher's hilarious video hints about his COVID-19 diagnosis

His video left fans worried who took to the comment section and asked him about his health. One of the users wrote that his health does not seem correct and advised him to refer to a doctor soon. Another user shared his story that he had also contracted the virus even after two doses of the vaccine. A third user chimed in and wrote, “take care, sir, you explained such an important thing in a funny way.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Get yourself test and if you are negative, get a booster shot immediately and be on the safe side; your life is precious.”

Last year, Anupam’s mother Dulari had contracted the disease. His mother was admitted to the hospital where she was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Besides Dulari, Anupam's brother Raju Kher, his sister-in-law, and niece had also tested positive for the virus and were undergoing treatment then. The actor had even shared a video on Instagram where he documented his mother’s happiness after she was discharged from the hospital post her treatment.

"The day Mom was discharged. The previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5 pm. She was waiting (sic)." "Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me पागल (mad) for coming early to pick her up. Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder (sic)," he added then.

