Anupam Kher Shares How His Mom Was 'extremely Moved' By PM Narendra Modi's 'generosity'

Anupam Kher's book, 'Your Best Day Is Today!' was released in 2020 and in Feb 2021, PM Narendra Modi penned a letter to the actor after reading his book. On Mar 25, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared an IGTV video of his mother, Dulari, wherein she reacts to her mention in the letter penned by PM Narendra Modi to the actor. Here, Anupam Kher's mother is seen praising the Indian Prime Minister as she hears the latter has mentioned her name a couple of times in his letter to Anupam Kher about his book, 'Your Best Day Is Today!'.

The two-minute-long video begins with Dulari telling the actor that PM Narendra Modi has mentioned her name several times in his letter. As the video progresses, she can be seen praising the Indian Prime Minister as she says, "Kehna woh bhi aapko bhaut pyaar karti hai. Jab hi woh aata hai main usko dua deti hu" (Tell him even I love him. Whenever he is on TV I praise him). Further, Anupam Kher says, "Woh chitti itni pyaari likhi hai unhone, uski shurwat bhi aapse hai and end bhi aapse" (He has penned a lovely letter, it starts with you and ends with you). Listening to this, Dulari gets emotional. Sharing this video on Instagram, Anupam Kher also penned a note in his caption.

Dulari’s blessings for PM

I told mom about PM @narendramodi Ji’s letter to me about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. I also told her about his mentioning Dulari’s name in it couple of times. She was extremely moved by the Prime Minister’s generosity. She blessed him endlessly. And then suddenly shifted her gear to. .. Rest I leave it to you. Enjoy!! ðŸŒºðŸ˜ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #Love #Blessings

PM Narendra Modi's letter to Anupam Kher

On Feb 26, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a copy of PM Narendra Modi's letter. Sharing the letter on social media, Kher also penned a heartfelt note thanking him. "Your letter is my treasure," the actor penned as he wrapped up his note.

Anupam Kher's note to PM's letter

Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ! Thank you for this beautiful, generous and full of warmth letter to me about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. It really touched my heart! I feel honoured and humbled that you actually took the time out to go through my book. You are an amazingly inspirational leader! With you as our PM I am confident that India will be the #JagatGuru of the world very soon! May you continue to lead us for years. My mother, your biggest admirer sends her blessings! Thank you once again sir! Your letter is my treasure! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai @pmo #PrimeMinister #DulariRocks #Letter #MyBook #Joy @thegurukher

Promo image source: Anupam Kher & Narendra Modi's Instagram