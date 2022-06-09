Anupam Kher Shares Mahima Chaudhry's Courageous Story Of Battling Breast Cancer; Watch

Anupam Kher is very active on his Instagram handle. The veteran actor not just shares fun videos but also treats his fans with several thought-provoking stories and real-life heartwarming tales of the people. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently the 67-year-old actor took to his social media handle and shared a courageous tale of his Chess: A Game Plan co-actor Mahima Chaudhry who is currently battling breast cancer.

Anupam Kher shares Mahima Chaudhry's tale of courage

On Thursday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Mahima Chaudhry who is seen narrating her struggle with breast cancer. The Pardes actor is currently going through a hard time as she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the video, Mahima is seen revealing details about chemotherapy and her cancer journey. Mahima then breaks down while talking about the diagnosis and treatment. Further, she opens up about how she has been receiving many projects after losing her hair to the disease, the actor stated, "Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been getting a lot of calls for shows, web series. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why now? I don’t even have hair’ So I didn’t tell them. And I told you because I couldn’t lie to you. I don’t know, I just get so emotional," she says while breaking down in front of the camera. Later in the clip, Mahima thanks Kher for always being by her side as a pillar of strength to which the latter calls her a 'hero'.

Sharing the video, The Kashmir Files actor penned a heartwarming note, Kher wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it."

Further calling her a 'hero', Kher continued, "She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers"

Here, take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Mahima Chaudhry has previously worked in films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Dhadkan, Lajja, Baghban, Zameer: The Fire Within, Om Jai Jagadish, Dil Hai Tumhaara and many others.

Image: Instagram@anupampkher