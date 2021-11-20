Anupam Kher Shares Monochrome Photo Of Himself, Seeks Fans' Help To Remember The Film

Anupam Kher took his social media handles and shared a throwback photo of himself from one of his movies and asked fans to guess the movie. Kher in his captions wrote that he couldn't remember from which movie the still was from. Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in the American medical drama television series New Amsterdam.

Anupam Kher shares throwback photo

Anupam Kher shared a black and white still from his movie via his official Koo handle and asked fans to guess the movie as he couldn't remember. He shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, " I have no idea how this still of mine from a film reached me. And I have NO clue at all which film is this? It is driving me nuts. याद ही नहीं आ रहा ये तस्वीर कौन सी फ़िल्म से है?? 😳Please do let me know if anyone of you knows!!"

Fans quickly filled the comments section and left their guesses. Several fans wrote that the still was from Kher's 1984 movie Saransh.

Anupam Kher meets Vicky Kaushal's family

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared pictures from his visit to his old friend's house, Sham Kaushal, father of Vicky Kaushal. As Kher shared the pictures he wrote, "Story: In 1982 both, #ActionDirector @shamkaushal09 ji and I were neighbours in Shastri Nagar, Santacruz. We both were sharing rooms with 3 other occupants. We were struggling hard to make our dreams come true. Sham ji was always polite and kind. As he is now. Life has been kind to us. After 39 years I went to his 28th floor big house in Andheri to have Allo Paranthas, deliciously made by his kind & generous wife #VeenaJi with white butter."

He added, "This was one of the most wonderful mornings I have had in a long time. We laughed and talked about the importance of chasing dreams. By the way, the young man with the beard happens to be Sham Ji’s son & one of my favourite actors @vickykaushal09.Thank you #Kaushals for your love, warmth and generosity!! This story doesn’t have an end!! #Love #Respect #Patience #Dreams #LifeIsBeautiful."

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ANUPAM KHER)