Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Pic Of His First Ever NCC Identity From 1971

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share his first-ever identity card from his younger days as a National Cadet Corps member, issued in 1971. See pic.

Anupam Kher

Image: @anupampkher/Instagram


Veteran actor Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his younger days as a cadet in the National Cadet Corps.

The actor shared his first-ever identity card from NCC which he has framed and said why it is still so important to him. Kher, who looked unrecognisable in the photo, also revealed that he kept the framed identity card in his office.

Anupam Kher shares photo of NCC identity card

Anupam Kher took to his social media handles and shared his first-ever identity card from the National Cadet Corps issued back to 1971. The actor revealed that he had kept the ID framed in his office and explained why it was important to him.

He wrote, "I am late by one day for the #NCCDay greetings! But wanted to share the fact that my first ever identity card was from NCC dated 16-12-1971. It is the only framed pic on my office desk at @actorprepares. A great reminder to be grounded & disciplined! Thank you & Jai Ho!🙏🇮🇳 #NCC. (sic)"

Anupam Kher shares video with mother, Dulari

Anupam Kher shared an adorable video with his mother Dulari Kher where he could be seen asking her to pose for the camera. As he was seen asking his mother to strike a pose she was seen scolding him. Sharing the video, he wrote, " Photo shoot with #Dulari: I told Mom to let’s take some pics but told my niece @vrindakher to shoot the video!!. What followed was hilarious! Brother @rajukherofficial got mocked as usual for his shorts (Chaddis). I got scolded for making her popular.But in the end, I got the most blessed kiss in the world!! #DulariRocks. (sic)"

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which will mark Kher's 519th film. The movie will also star Neena Gupta in the lead role and is about a story of an Indian family surviving overseas. Earlier this year, Taking to social media, Kher shared the first look of the movie and wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!."

(Image: @anupampkher/Instagram)

