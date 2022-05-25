Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is one of the sought after actors in the industry. Over the years, Kher has managed to add some incredible performances to his filmographic resume. From playing Dharamvir Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to essaying the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit in The Kashmir Files, Kher has proved his acting mettle in each of his films and has come a long way in the industry.

As Anupam Kher completed 38 years in the entertainment industry on May 25, the actor took to his social media space and shared a special video montage of his 'great' journey in the showbiz. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into all his characters to date.

On Wednesday, actor Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane and reminisced his Bollywood journey. He shared a video on his Instagram that had all the memorable characters that he has played on the screen to date. Sharing the clip, the Uunchai actor penned a heartwarming caption and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for the 'love and blessings.'

He wrote "From SAARANSH to THE KASHMIR FILES: I complete 38years in the world of entertainment today. It was on the 25th of May, 1984 my first film #Saaransh was released. Since then I have done more than 520 projects. It has been a great journey so far. Thanks to God, my country India, my family, friends, all the producers, directors, technicians and above all the audiences for their love and blessings. Please keep me in your prayers ALWAYS. On Namah Shivaye! 🙏🕉 38 Anupam Years #Saaransh ToTheKashmirFiles #MaheshBhatt #Blessed"

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Congratulations Sir for your inspirational journey😍" another wrote "The most talented actor of Cinema.....and soo proud that you are an INDIAN 😍 Lots of love to you sir.... And Charansparsh 🙏" Kher's A Family Man co-star Maxwell Jenkins who was seen as Ryan Jensen in the drama also extended his heartiest congratulations to his dear friend. He wrote "So lucky to have gotten to work with you on one of those many films. You’re and inspiration to me and many others! Proud to call you a friend. Congratulations friend 👏👏👏"

