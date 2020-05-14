PM-CARES' Rs 3100 Cr Covid Outlay A 'tight Slap To Those Claiming Conspiracy': Anupam Kher

Soon after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced the allocation of Rs.3100 crore under the PM CARES Fund Trust towards the fight against the novel Coronavirus on Wednesday, Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher lashed out at the people who have been criticising the PM CARES fund and alleging conspiracy behind it. Taking to Twitter the actor said the allocation of the fund is a 'tight slap' on the faces of such people.

"A tight slap on the faces of all those unhappy souls who thought there was some conspiracy in this fund. Now the echo of this slap will be heard by everyone. It will definitely be heard", the actor said.

एक ज़ोरदार तमाचा उन सभी दुखी आत्माओं के चेहरों पर जिनको इस फंड में भी कोई साज़िश नज़र आ रही थी।अब इस थप्पड़ की गूंज सबको सुनाई देगी। ज़रूर सुनाई देगी।👍👏👇#PMCaresFund https://t.co/e8ijLHJ62A — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 13, 2020

READ | Amit Shah thanks PM Modi & FM for economic package; exudes confidence in economic revival

The #PmCares fund has received huge contributions from PSUs & major public utilities like the Railways.



It’s important that PM ensures the fund is audited & that the record of money received and spent is available to the public. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2020

So many unanswered questions :



⚠️Unplanned lockdown

⚠️Effect on economy

⚠️PM Cares Fund



The list is long. Still no answer.



Isn’t the PM answerable to his country❓#PMModiJawabDo pic.twitter.com/THVGSMWOls — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) May 12, 2020

READ | PM Modi issues first statement on FM's 15 announcements; cites benefit to entrepreneurs

On Wednesday, the PM CARES Fund Trust announced the allocation of Rs.3100 crore for the fight against Covid. While Rs.2000 crore shall be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs.1000 crore will be used for the care of migrants. Additionally, Rs.100 crore will be dedicated to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per a press release, the PM thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund.

#PMCaresFund Trust Allocates Rs. 3,100 crore for fight against #COVID19



▪️ Rs. 2,000 crore for 50,000 ventilators

▪️ Rs. 1,000 crore for relief measures for migrants

▪️ Rs. 100 crore for vaccine development



Details here: https://t.co/T4ByJCpzqI — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

READ | 'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed', says dummy director in UK court

Details of the fund allocation

As part of the Centre's push for indigenous products, 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators shall be purchased from the PM CARES fund. The ventilators will be provided to government-run COVID-19 hospitals in states and Union Territories. As far as the allocation for migrants is concerned, the state governments shall be given a lump sum amount of Rs.1000 crore. These funds will be released to the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners for providing accommodation facilities, food arrangements, medical treatment and transportation arrangements of the migrants. The funds will be given to the states based on the weightage of the population (50%), the number of COVID-19 cases (40%), and equal share for all states(10%). The amount for the vaccine development shall be utilised under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

About PM CARES Fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G).

READ | Sona Mohapatra, Munmun Dutta, other stars give 'big cheers' to PM Modi's economic package

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.