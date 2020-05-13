Sona Mohapatra, Munmun Dutta, other stars give 'big cheers' to PM Modi's economic package

In a landmark announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided a huge boost for the revival of the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis with a Rs 20 lakh crore package. Not just the financial announcement, the impetus towards self-reliance and focus towards local goods and industries through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative was another highlight of the PM’s address. As the citizens of the country listened in to the PM’s speech on Tuesday amid the lockdown, numerous celebrities also expressed their delight over it.

READ: Pawan Kalyan Gives Thumbs Up To PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Positive Of Glorious Future

Sona Mohapatra, Munmun Dutta, Pranitha Subhash and Pragya Jaiswal were among the stars to give a thumbs up to the PM’s announcement.

Replying to a post by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sona gave ‘big cheers’ to the idea of stimulating the economy. The singer gave a ‘bigger cheer’ to going local, working towards self-reliance, and ‘taking pride’ in the grassroots.

Here’s the tweet

Big cheers! Welcome to the #20lakhcrores to stimulate the economy & even bigger cheer to the idea of going local, working towards self reliance & taking pride in our grassroots. #India #Swadeshi https://t.co/es1vopl2UU — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 13, 2020

Munmun Dutta termed it ‘huge’. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah star was particularly impressed by the speech of the Prime Minister and gave her support by tagging the PM’s account and using the #Atmanirbharta’ hashtag.

This is HUGE !. 20 lakh crore economic package . WOW !! And his speech 👏🏻 👏🏻

.. #atmanirbharbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) May 12, 2020

Pranitha Subhash called it a ‘good step forward to welcome reforms.’ The actor, known for films down South and upcoming Bollywood debut with Hungama 2, also pointed out the ‘five pillars’ of self-reliance, Economy with potential for quantum jump, Infrastructure, Tech-driven system, Demography, Intelligence-driven supply system, that PM mentioned in his speech and shared how it was apt for the ‘roadmap of the future.’

The economic package announced by the PM yesterday is a good step forward to welcome reforms. The focus on five pillars has showed a roadmap for the near future. #AtmanirbharBharat #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan #20lakhcrores https://t.co/UpmSjMakfO — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) May 13, 2020

READ: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes As PM Modi Hints At Lockdown 4.0

Pragya Jaiswal hailed PM’s ‘powerful words’ while expressing her delight. The popular South actor also used hashtags like #AatmanirbharBharat and #BuyLocalBeVocal.

Happy to hear about the 20L Crore economic stimulus package to fight the Covid crisis..And powerful words by our #PMModi ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻@narendramodi @PMOIndia#DefinitelyWorthTheWait#AatmanirbharBharat#BuyLocalBeVocal — Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) May 12, 2020

Earlier actors like Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, and director Shekhar Kapur had supported the PM’s announcement.

PM announced that the economic package, including the announcements made before and the contribution from the RBI, totalled Rs 20 lakh crore, which was 10 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The leader mentioned land, labour, liquidity and laws in the speech as aspects that would benefit and highlighted labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry as beneficiaries.

The specifics of the package were announced by FM Sitharaman on Wednesday.

READ: FM Nirmala, Home Secy At PMO For Pre-package Huddle; PM Modi To Meet Empowered Group Heads

READ: Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Thankful For $266 Billion Package; hails PM Modi's Vision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.