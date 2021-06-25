Anupam Kher Sponsors Education For 5-year-old Child From Shimla; Read More

Anupam Kher has been seen sharing various raw instances from his life on his social media handles for a while now. Recently, the actor shared a heartwarming video of his interaction with a little boy, whom he met near Shimla. In the caption, Kher revealed having bonded with the kid and added that the Anupam Kher Foundation would provide sponsorship for all of his education from now on.

Anupam Kher's Instagram witnesses a 'heart touching encounter'

On June 24, 2021, Anupam Kher shared an IGTV video on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen chatting away with a 5-year old boy at the Jatogh railway Station. “Heart touching encounter,” read the caption of Anupam Kher’s Instagram video. As the Lamhe actor continued to have a lighthearted candid conversation with the kid named Himanshu, his caption read, “We soon became best friends!” “And then at a certain point I asked him a casual question and his matter of fact answer shook me completely,” wrote Kher, referring to his question to Himanshu about where his father was. The video revealed, that Himanshu and his mother had lost him to an accident.

Anupam Kher Foundation to sponsor education for the kid

Further, the actor revealed having spoken to the 5-year old’s mother about Anupam Kher Foundation taking over, all sponsorship of his education. He clarified that they never asked for anything, but it was the innocence of the child and Kher’s conversation with him that won his heart. In the video, Anupam Kher was seen engaging in a conversation with the kid about trains, their sounds, and even taking a quick walk along with the little one on the platforms at the station as they held hands.

More of Anupam Kher's videos

Anupam Kher's videos have showcased some of his emotional, entertaining, and humbling encounters lately. In a recent one, the actor was seen having a hilarious and humbling encounter with a local of Himachal Pradesh, who failed to recognize Kher entirely. In another one, Anupam Kher’s mother was seen interacting with him in a rather heartwarming instance. In his caption, Anupam Kher penned his emotional thoughts about how tough it was to say goodbye to his mother.

