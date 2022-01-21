Anupam Kher often shares didactic videos on his social media handles, imbuing all his followers with vital information about pressing issues. With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases owing to the Omicron variant, the actor shared a video on the importance of vaccinations. He quipped that despite not knowing what ingredients comprise the vaccinations we're injected, he knows that they play a pivotal role in curing his ailments.

Citing various examples from everyday life, Anupam Kher quipped that he knows one thing for sure -- 'life is short.' He further mentioned his desire to travel and hug people without fear, and find a little feeling of life like it was before COVID-19. He also lauded the advancement of science for aiding us in getting through various ailments.

Anupam Kher sheds light on the importance of getting vaccinated

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, January 21, the Special 26 actor shared the video clip as he spoke about the importance of vaccinations, stating he doesn't want to die from the 'COVID-19 clutter on a hospital bed' if he gets sick, not being able to hug his loved ones, among other things. "Can't say it clearer, I'm vaccinated for me and I wear a mask for you," he added.

In the caption, he also mentioned, "No, I don't know what's in the vaccine!! Neither this vaccine nor the ones I had as a child! Like Measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, hepatitis, influenza, tetanus. We trusted the science! I also don't know exactly what is the long-term effect of mobile phone use!! But we all use it! There are a lot of things I don't know. I do know one thing: life is short. Very short. And I, personally, still want to do things." Take a look.

Many fans appreciated the actor for pouring his wisdom and dropped comments like, "Always love listening to you. Thoughts very well put out Anupam Ji", "fantastic sir well said" among others.

On the work front, the actor announced his new film The Kashmir Files, which will follow the brutal massacre that the Kashmiri Pandits faced about three decades ago. He also has films like Uunchai, Shiv Shastri Balboa and a Tamil film Connect in the pipeline.

