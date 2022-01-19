Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Shares Stills From The Kashmir Files As Kashmiri Pandit Genocide Marks 32 Yrs

As the Kashmiri Pandit genocide marked 32 years today, Anupam Kher sent a big hug to all Kashmiri families and shared some BTS pics from 'The Kashmir Files.'

Aditi Rathi
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is all set to bring the painful story of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, that took place in 1990, to the audience through the film The Kashmir Files. The actor, who hails from Kashmir, recently reminded his followers about a tragedy that struck Nothern India on January 19, 1990. As the tragedy marked 32 years today, he shared some behind the scenes pictures from The Kashmir Files and mentioned that he believes the truth will prevail soon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently shared a series of BTS pictures from his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. In the first photo, the actor's face could be seen covered in blue and black paint while pain and stress were evident on his face. The next two pictures saw his character protesting against the brutal act to save his people, home and land.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam Kher mentioned the Kashmiri Pandit Genocide completed 32 years on January 19, 2022. He further mentioned the brutality against the Kashmiri Pandits that took place 32 years ago and how the world has turned a blind eye to such a tragedy and the monstrosity the community had to go through has not been acknowledged yet. He wrote, "Today, 19th Jan 2022 completes 32 years of Kashmiri Pandit Genocide!! Thousands of innocent people were killed, brutalised and women raped. The world has turned a blind eye to one of the biggest human tragedies and still not acknowledged the atrocities this community had to go through!"

The actor further penned how the Kashmiri Pandits fought against the brutality without even picking a gun. However, they had to abandon their own homes. He further sent out a hug to all Kashmiri families and assured them the truth will prevail. "No Kashmiri Pandit picked up a gun. We used education and knowledge and have tried to move on. But ultimately TRUTH will prevail. I genuinely believe ऊपरवाला सब देखता है! My nalmot (hug in Kashmiri) to all the families of the victims of this genocide and also to my fellow brothers, sisters, older people and small kids who had to flee their homes in Kashmir on the night of Jan 19th, 1990," he added.

Details about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is scheduled to release on Republic Day, January 26, 2022. However, no trailer of the film has been released yet. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty as Anupam Kher's co-lead.

