Anupam Kher Strongly Condemns Arnab Goswami's Unlawful Arrest, Pens Message From New York

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday strongly condemned the unlawful arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. "Woke up in New York in the morning and heard about Arnab Goswami's arrest," he wrote.

"I was shocked, sad, and angry. Some people may not agree with his style, but such behaviour with him is also harmful to democracy and also condemnable. I hope he would be released soon," Kher wrote on Twitter.

न्यूयॉर्क में सुबह उठकर अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ़्तारी के बारे में सुना और देखा।हैरत भी हुई,दुख भी हुआ और ग़ुस्सा भी आया।हो सकता है उनके अंदाज़ से कुछ लोग सहमत न हों पर उनके साथ ऐसा व्यवहार लोकतंत्र के लिए हानिकारक भी है और निंदनीय भी। उम्मीद करता हूँ उन्हें जल्द रिहा किया जाएगा। — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 4, 2020

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

#IndiaWithArnab | SHOCKING details of the assault on Arnab Goswami and his family continue to come to light; Tweet your support with the hashtag, sign the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl, watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/FQeuTIei0z — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

