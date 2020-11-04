Old Students Association Of Hindu College Condemns Its Alumnus Arnab Goswami's Arrest

The Old Students Association of Hindu College on Wednesday strongly condemned the unlawful arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami calling it an attack on the independent press' 'fundamental right' to seek and disseminate information. The Old Students Association also asserted that any disagreements between the pillars of Democracy needed to be addressed through 'lawful avenues', adding that 'violence and intimidation' had no place in a democratic polity.

"The Old Students Association, Hindu College condemns the attack on Its Alumnus & Senior Editor Arnab Goswami and his Journalist Wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, as a direct assault on Freedom of the Press. The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack," read the body's statement.



"An attack on Editors is an effort to intimidate the press, freedom of expression and the Media. A vibrant Democracy must ensure Press Freedom and not stifle it. The four pillars of Democracy must complement rather than contradict one another to establish a just society. Criticism & Disagreement are part of Public Life and must always be welcomed, but attempting to harm someone physically is entirely an act of cowardice. If there are disagreements, there are enough lawful avenues for seeking redress. But violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic polity. India would slide down the World Press Freedom Index if necessary steps are not taken to restore public confidence by preventing such attacks in the future," the statement added.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were leveled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

