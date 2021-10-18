Anupam Kher Treats Fans With A Glimpse Of His Look From Next Film 'Uunchai'

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher, who is in Nepal these days for the shooting for his next film Uunchai, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his first look. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial will feature Anupam Kher sharing screen space with Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Ever since the legendary actor has landed in Nepal, he has been treating fans with amazing picturesque landscapes and amazing weather. Recently, he shared his quirky look from the film where he can be seen looking jubilant in the picture.

The film is currently under production at Mount Everest in Nepal. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen donning big frame spectacles, and a wig as he clicks a selfie in the backdrop of Mount Everest. While captioning the post, he wrote, “The sun will drive away from my clouds!! :) #Uunchai[sic].” Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the upcoming film is touted as one based on friendship. For the unversed, Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several iconic films such as Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Vivah, and Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, among others.

Anupam Kher gives a sneak peek of his character from his next film Uunchai

Apart from Anupam, the film will reportedly also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. As per media reports, the movie will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, marking the first-time collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya.

Earlier, the actor had even visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu while praying for the film’s cast and his family. While offering the glimpse, he wrote, “Pashupatinath temple. Prayed at the ancient temple of #Pashupatinath Ji in #Kathmandu, Nepal on behalf of everybody. Prayed for good health and peace. This Lord Shiva temple was built in the 5th century!! Millions of devotees from all over the world come to pray here! Felt blessed. Jai Bholenath! #Shiva[sic]." In the video, he also spoke about how he had "prayed for everybody and for everybody's peace, good health and prosperity". He also revealed how good he felt to have visited these holy Hindu places and pay his respects to the divine.

(Image: PTI)