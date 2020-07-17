Anupam Kher Shares That His Mother & Other Members Have Gotten Better, Praises God

Anupam Kher recently mentioned in a tweet that his mother is feeling better now. The actor had recently tested himself and his family for COVID-19. The test had revealed that Anupam Kher was not positive but his mother was. Since then, the actor has been posting updates about his own and his mother's health on Twitter. Take a look at the tweet:

Also Read | Anupam Kher confesses that his mother hasn't been told she's COVID-19 positive; watch

माँ पहले से बेहतर है। जय श्रीराम।🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Anupam Kher's mother Dulari shifted to isolation unit, actor thanks fans for prayers

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently tweeted that his mother was feeling better than before on Twitter. The actor sent out a tweet in Hindi saying - My mother is feeling better than before, Jai Shree Ram. He tweeted this out since many of his fans have been asking about his and his mother's health updates. Many fans have since responded with positive messages on his tweet. One fan also responded to the post with a positive message asking Anupam Kher to take care of his mother and that she will soon get well. Take a look at all the tweets:

Also Read | Anupam Kher's mother Dulari & three kin test Covid positive; veteran actor tests negative

माता जी के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना।प्रभु श्रीराम के आशीर्वाद वो जल्द ही पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हों। — Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut_O) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID; Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher wish speedy recovery

अनुपम सर!

माताजी की

"रोग प्रतिरोधक शक्ति"

बिल्कुल "देशी" व हिंदुस्तानी हैं ना!



इसलिए

जल्दी ही स्वस्थ होकर

हम सबको यूं ही आशीर्वाद देती रहेंगी!!

🙌🙏🇮🇳😊🙌💐 — 🔴Alok Kumar Dubey 🇮🇳 AWarrior🇮🇳 (@alokdubey1408) July 17, 2020

*जब तक हम एक दूसरे की मदद करते रहेंगे तब तक कोई नही गिरेगा फिर चाहे वो व्यापार हो, परिवार हो, या समाज।*

☀☀☀☀☀☀☀☀☀☀

*🕉सुप्रभात🕉*

🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺

*🕉हिंदुत्व की सदा जय हो।🕉*

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

*🙏जय श्री राम🙏* — shivam Raikwar🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@RaikwaEpson123) July 17, 2020

Anupam Kher also uploaded a lovely picture of his mother decorating the Christmas tree on Instagram and updated that his mother was indeed feeling better and so were the other members of his family. Take a look at the post:

Positive but still a bit blue

Previous to this tweet, Anupam Kher had uploaded a video on Instagram where he had talked about about the whole situation. Anupam Kher had said that he was trying to remain positive and in good spirits but there were often days he felt blue. About his mother, he had said she was doing well and was home-quarantined.

Furthermore, in the video, the veteran actor had urged his fans to love and help out their own parents and also to understand how helpless they were. Take a look at the video that Anupam Kher shared:

Apart from Anupam Kher's family being affected by the virus, actor Amitabh Bachchan's family also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, except Jaya Bachchan. Other than Bollywood celebs, many TV stars and world-famous actors and sportspersons also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Promo Pic Credit: Anupam Kher's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.